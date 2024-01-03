"Tonight starts the ruining of her legacy," "We honestly don’t care" - Fans react to former WWE champion possibly making AEW debut on Dynamite

There is rampant speculation that a former WWE star could make her All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) became a huge star as a 6-time women's champion during her WWE run. She left WWE in May 2022, made a name for herself in Japan, and it was reported there were recent offers from WWE and AEW. Talks were said to have fallen through between The Boss and her former promotion, leading fans to believe she is inevitably #AllElite.

Earlier today, the Twitter account WrestlePurists posted:

"Who thinks we see Mercedes Monè debut on #AEWDynamite Tonight?"

This led to some strong reactions from wrestling fans. One fan bluntly replied, "We honestly don't care anymore we're tired," indicating frustration and fatigue with the ongoing rumors about Moné's future:

Another fan took an even more critical stance, tweeting, "Tonight starts the ruining of her legacy." This fan seems to believe Moné joining Elite Wrestling would somehow damage her wrestling legacy she built during her WWE run.

The potential of seeing The Boss walking through the All Elite Wrestling tunnel has stirred up passionate responses both for and against the move. While some fans are excited at the prospect of dream matches against talents like Britt Baker and Toni Storm, others see it as an unnecessary risk of tarnishing the strong imprint she made in WWE.

Check out the reactions:

As the wrestling world eagerly awaits to see if Mercedes Moné shows up on Dynamite, she remains as polarizing as ever. If she does debut tonight, it will most likely be a historic moment in All Elite Wrestling, for better or worse.

Mercedes Monè might not arrive alone on AEW Dynamite

If Mercedes Monè does show up on Dynamite this week, she may not be alone. Another star who could appear in All Elite Wrestling on the same night as Mercedes Moné is WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Tony Khan hasn't brought in two major stars on the same show since All Out 2021, when Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson debuted together. WWE recently did something similar by having Randy Orton and CM Punk return on the same night at Survivor Series: WarGames last November.

Khan could repeat history tonight by debuting Moné with Phoenix on Dynamite. Moné could confront Toni Storm to set up a marquee title feud for the next AEW pay-per-view. At the same time, Phoenix could reunite with her husband Edge to continue their rivalry with The Patriarchy faction.

Having both women arrive in Elite Wrestling would significantly bolster the women's division and attract more viewers. But for now, it's just speculation. Fans will have to watch Dynamite to see if Tony Khan actually pulls off this potential blockbuster double debut.

