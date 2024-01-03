Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) may not debut in AEW alone

Mercedes Moné's (fka Sasha Banks) future has become the hottest topic in pro wrestling today.

The CEO apparently ignited a bidding war between WWE and AEW since the news about her free agency broke out. However, her reported talks with the Stamford-based promotion have fizzled out due to financial disagreement. Industry sources expect to see Mercedes Moné in All Elite Wrestling now, and there's rampant speculation about that move happening as soon as this Wednesday.

If The Blueprint does show up on Dynamite this week, she may not be alone. The star who could appear in All Elite Wrestling on the same night as Mercedes Moné is WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Tony Khan hasn't pulled off the double-debut since All Out pay-per-view in 2021 when Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson debuted on the same night. WWE recently pulled off something similar by bringing back Randy Orton and CM Punk at Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event last year.

Tony Khan could repeat the history by bringing Moné and Phoenix on the same show. The formerly Sasha Banks could come out to confront Toni Storm and set up a blockbuster title feud for the next pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, Beth Phoenix can join forces with her husband, Adam Copeland, to continue the rivalry against The Patriarchy. The two women could undoubtedly change the landscape of AEW and bring more eyeballs to the women's division.

It's all just mere conjecture at the moment. Fans will have to tune in to see if Tony Khan pulls this off tonight on Dynamite.

A Massive dream match awaits Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) in AEW

Speaking to Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Britt Baker expressed her desire to face Mercedes Moné at Forbidden Door:

"There is a very famous female wrestler, who used to go by the name of Sasha Banks, now she's Mercedes Moné. She is on the circuit. She got injured, but when she heals up, I think anyone and everyone wants to see her in some capacity all over the wrestling scene. She's not in WWE anymore so she can do whatever she wants.”

The Resident dentist has been absent from AEW television lately. A potential match between her and Moné could raise the bar for the women's division.

Who do you want to see on AEW Dynamite tonight? Mercedes Moné or Beth Phoenix? Let us know in the comments section below.