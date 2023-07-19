AEW star lays down a massive challenge for Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), almost 12 months from now

AEW star Britt Baker has revealed that she would like to face former WWE Women’s champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024.

On the recent Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Baker spoke about Mone and said:

“There is a very famous female wrestler, who used to go by the name of Sasha Banks, now she's Mercedes Mone. She is on the circuit. She got injured, but when she heals up, I think anyone and everyone wants to see her in some capacity all over the wrestling scene. She's not in WWE anymore so she can do whatever she wants.” [31:30 - 31:51]

Baker also noted that since Mercedes is currently working for New Japan Pro Wrestling, she can easily work with another promotion as she is not exclusive to them.

Baker continued:

“She's in New Japan right now, but she's not exclusive to them. Just to see somebody of that caliber going out there and doing her thing on her own without the machine behind her and still succeeding is really cool.” [31:52 - 32:05] [H/T Fightful]

After departing WWE in 2022, Mercedes did not feature in any major promotion till January of 2023, when she made her NJPW debut. If and when this dream match does take place in AEW, the fans will have had their money’s worth as both Baker and Mercedes are top-tier wrestlers, and a match between the two will garner worldwide attention.

Britt Baker says she doesn’t like AEW women’s star

Britt Baker is seen as the leader of the AEW women’s division and is usually on good terms with most wrestlers, but there is one name whom she doesn’t like. In the same interview with Cam Heyward, Britt noted that she doesn’t like former Women’s World champion Thunder Rosa.

Baker said:

"I will say in AEW, I’ve never had a moment in the ring where I was like, ‘I’m going to mess this person up.’ For the most part, we have a really professional locker room, which I’m very thankful for. My differences aside, I don’t like Thunder Rosa, but she’s still a good wrestler, I have to give that to her," Baker said. [24:58 - 25:15] [H/T Fightful]

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker have a lot of history together, as the former won her first title after beating Baker inside a steel cage. Unfortunately, Rosa suffered an injury which forced her to relinquish the title.