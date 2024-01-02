Massive speculation on 10-year WWE veteran debuting on AEW Dynamite this week

A former WWE superstar is one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling market today, and a wrestling veteran seems convinced that her next stop would be AEW.

The star in question here is Mercedes Moné. Wrestling veteran Bryan Alvarez recently stated that it would surprise him if Mercedes did not debut on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite.

"I am not reporting this because I don't know, but I would be very surprised if Mercedes did not debut on Wednesday. I think we are gonna get that."

For weeks, there have been massive speculations that The CEO of women's wrestling was on her way back to WWE. However, recent reports suggest that an agreement could not be reached between both parties. Moreover, that led to others speculate that Tony Khan could move in to present a lucrative offer to Mercedes Moné.

Apart from the money angle, AEW also gives its superstars a certain amount of freedom to collaborate with other promotions and pursue various projects outside the wrestling world.

This would undoubtedly be an influencing point for Moné, considering her involvement in various assignments for over a year.

Former WWE star Mercedes Moné is one of the most accomplished superstars of this generation

Despite her next move eagerly awaited by wrestling fans, there is no denying the credibility and star power of Mercedes Moné in sports entertainment.

She, alongside Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley, brought a revolution to women's wrestling, starting in WWE in 2015. Not only that, but Moné won several titles, delivered exceptional in-ring performances, and headlined various shows, including WrestleMania.

However, she left Monday Night RAW in May 2022 due to reported creative disagreements. Mercedes later competed on NJPW and other promotions at the start of 2023, not before injuring her ankle during a match against Willow Nightingale in May.

With the former women's champion closing to return from injury, it would be interesting to see which promotion she eventually chooses for her resurgence amid the ongoing rumors.

