Major reason why negotiations failed between Mercedes Mone and WWE revealed - Reports

Negotiations between Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) and WWE reportedly failed due to financial disagreement.

Mone spent nearly a decade as an active competitor on NXT, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown. She held several titles, including the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Title, and Women's Tag Team Championship. However, she walked out during an episode of the red brand in May 2022 and eventually left the Stamford-based company.

Over the past few weeks, reports suggested the 31-year-old was negotiating with the promotion for a potential comeback. However, these talks were rumored to have broken down.

Dave Meltzer recently reported more details about the failed negotiation on Wrestling Observer Radio. He disclosed that the most significant disagreement was about money.

"She [Mercedes Mone] was absolutely talking with WWE. From what I was told, they were far apart on money. There was one person in WWE who said, 'until she shows up and signs a contract, just remember what happened with Punk.' I was told that this afternoon, 'just remember what happened with Punk.' I was told that by multiple people that they were far apart on money," he said.

Meltzer added:

"The other thing with her is she has other thing with her whether it's acting or other companies she's involved in that could be an issue. With AEW I think she would have more freedom to act, although WWE would probably give you more freedom now than under Vince because he's such a controlling person." [H/T: Ringside News]

Former WWE star believes Mercedes Mone will join AEW

After her failed negotiations with the Stamford-based company, reports suggested Mercedes Mone could soon appear in All Elite Wrestling. The former RAW Women's Champion previously attended AEW All In London earlier this year.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, former superstar Matt Morgan disclosed that he believes Mone would have an AEW run before returning to the 40+ year promotion.

"Oh, she'll eventually go back there. It will happen in my opinion. But I do think she's gonna pass through AEW," he said.

