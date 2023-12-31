Potential speculation on 10-time WWE champion joining AEW in 2024

A former WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion who left the company in 2022 could be buckling up for her AEW debut in 2024 after her deal with the Stamford-based promotion reportedly fell apart.

The 10-time WWE champion in question is none other than Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks. Mone allegedly walked out of the Stamford-based promotion alongside Naomi, now known as Trinity Fatu, in 2022 due to some creative issues. After months of her exit, Mone signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling to endure her career.

However, she suffered an ankle injury after a few months and has been out of action ever since. Meanwhile, Mercedes was heavily rumored to make her return to WWE recently. However, the deal between both parties fell apart, and The Boss is least expected to return, as per the recent reports.

Meanwhile, the speculations regarding Mone heading to AEW instead have been circulating. Speaking on his Fightful Wrestling podcast recently, Sean Ross Sapp speculated about the question of Mercedes Mone possibly signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion. He was of the opinion that Mone would be All Elite soon.

"I would expect her [Mercedes Mone] to be on AEW, that's what I am expecting, I think it'll happen sooner than later and that's what I am personally expecting." [0:18 - 0:27]

What did Tony Khan say about Mercedes Mone possibly coming to AEW?

While speaking at the AEW Full Gear press conference, the Jacksonville-based promotion's President & CEO, Tony Khan, addressed the former WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion, Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, stating the following:

"I have a lot of respect for Mercedes Mone. We would love to have her at anytime in AEW. She’s had great experience with our partner NJPW. She would be a great addition to AEW anytime. I have great respect for her and have had great conversations with her. I think the world of her." [H/T Ringside News]

Only time will tell if fans will ever see Mercedes Mone under the AEW roof sooner rather than later.

