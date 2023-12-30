Did Triple H fumble the signing of game-changing 10-time WWE champion? What we know

Since taking on the role of Chief Content Officer in 2022, Triple H has orchestrated some major signings, including the return of CM Punk to the Stamford-based promotion and Jade Cargill's transition from AEW to WWE.

However, recent reports suggest that the King of Kings might encounter a stumbling block in the potential game-changing signing of Mercedes Moné, also known as Sasha Banks.

For those not in the know, the latest reports indicate that discussions about Banks' comeback to WWE have not progressed, casting doubt on her return to the company.

Earlier reports had mentioned that the former WWE star was seeking a contract exceeding the amount of Charlotte Flair, who is believed to be the highest-paid woman in the company following her recent renewal.

If these reports on the conversations between WWE and Sasha Banks are accurate, it suggests that Triple H may not agree to offer the 31-year-old star the considerations she desires to make her comeback in the company. Despite this, Mercedes continues to tease her potential return, generating anticipation among fans regarding her next plans.

In summary, it will be interesting to see how events unfold in the upcoming months and whether Banks will indeed make a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Fans' reaction after Triple H seemingly confirms former champion return

WWE Day 1 RAW 2024 is set to be a special themed edition of the red brand, and the company has already announced several matches, including a World Heavyweight Title clash between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

This show will kick off the New Year's Knockout Weekend in 2024. Building anticipation for the event. Triple H recently responded to circulating reports about the return of a former champion.

The Chief Content Officer stated that he neither confirmed nor denied the return of the former WWE Champion. Instead, he advised fans to stay tuned for the episode and discover who might potentially make their return to the Stamford-based promotion.

In addition, the company has officially announced four matches for the Day 1 episode of RAW as of the time of writing.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre in a World Heavyweight Championship match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Ivy Nile in a Women's World Championship match

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

Women's Tag Team Championship number one contenders match: Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold at WWE Day 1 and whether Triple H has planned the return of a former Champion on this special occasion.