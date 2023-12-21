Disappointing update on Sasha Banks' potential WWE return - Reports

There has been an update on Sasha Banks' potential return to WWE.

The popular star walked out of WWE last May alongside former superstar Naomi. The duo were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions at the time but were unhappy with their booking and exited the company. Banks has performed in NJPW as Mercedes Moné following her exit, and Naomi is now known as Knockout World Champion Trinity in IMPACT Wrestling.

A fan asked Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful's The Hump podcast what Banks was looking for in terms of a contract, and he stated that she was seeking more than the amount Charlotte Flair just re-signed with WWE for.

Sapp noted that he had heard that Banks was looking for more money and declined to share the details of Flair's contract. You can check out Sean Ross Sapp's comments on Banks' contract situation at the 8:55 mark in the video below.

Bill Apter wants Sasha Banks to return to WWE for a dream match

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter is hoping to see Sasha Banks return to WWE.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter stated that he would like to see Banks return to WWE to have a dream match with Jade Cargill. The former AEW star debuted with the promotion during the Kickoff Show for Fastlane in October but has not competed in a match yet:

"Well, miss Moné, we don't know yet if she is gonna come back to WWE. She might sign with AEW or Ring of Honor. But I'd love to see her back in WWE. If Jade Cargill who has said just wait, we are planning things around me that are gonna be really a gem and successful, I think a match against Sasha Banks would be in the cards. I think it would be magnificent," Bill Apter said. [28:16 - 28:45]

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks made history as the first black women to face each other in a WrestleMania title match. The two battled in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, and The EST emerged victorious. Only time will tell what the future holds in the world of professional wrestling for the 5-time RAW Women's Champion.

