Charlotte Flair signs historic new deal with WWE despite recent injury - Reports

Charlotte Flair signed her first WWE contract more than 10 years ago and is currently one of the top female stars in the company. A new report suggests that The Queen recently signed a new deal with Titanland.

Flair signed her first WWE developmental deal in 2012 and was part of NXT before making her main roster debut in 2015 as part of Women's Revolution. Since then, she has had 17 championship reigns. She was the inaugural RAW Women's Champion. The 37-year-old was WWE's fifth Women's Triple Crown Champion and fourth Women's Grand Slam Champion. She is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer.

The Queen is currently on the shelf with a knee injury and is expected to miss WrestleMania 40 and SummerSlam 2024. But the company clearly knows her worth, as Fightful Select reports that the two sides recently agreed to a contract extension.

Flair's new contract is said to be for several years and is said to be one of the highest-paid contracts to a woman in company history.

Furthermore, the report noted that the 2020 Royal Rumble winner received a travel bus with her new contract. The bus perks are becoming increasingly more common among top pro wrestlers.

Hall of Famer Madusa noted weeks back that she had heard of Flair signing a new five-year multi-million dollar contract. Today's report adds that it took a while for people within the company to hear of the deal.

It was noted that Flair's new contract is actually the first contract extension of the TKO era, as it happened before the recently reported deals for Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

Charlotte Flair set to undergo surgery after WWE SmackDown injuries

WWE will have to deal without Charlotte Flair's presence for some time after she suffered a knee injury during the match against Asuka on the Tribute to The Troops edition of SmackDown on December 8.

The company confirmed the injury on last week's SmackDown, noting that The Queen is expected to be out of action for around nine months. Multiple sources reported this week that Flair will undergo surgery shortly to repair a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

The diagnosis for Flair means she will miss several major shows in 2024, including the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 40, and SummerSlam. It's been speculated that she will also miss Survivor Series in the worst case.

Flair will also likely be unable to work three big international premium live events next year - Elimination Chamber in Australia, Backlash in France, and the inaugural Bash In Berlin.

The final Divas Champion is also believed to have suffered a strained neck in the match with Asuka. She landed on her feet while attempting a moonsault to the floor in part of the match that aired on TV, but sources indicate that the knee and neck injuries happened during a commercial break when Flair fell from the top rope.

What do you think of the company re-signing Charlotte Flair to this major deal? Where does Flair rank on your list of all-time greats? Sound off in the comments below!