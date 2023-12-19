Rey Mysterio's major status change in WWE after Dominik Mysterio signs new contract - Reports

Dominik Mysterio has signed a new contract with WWE, and now there's a report on Rey Mysterio's status in the company.

It was reported that Dominik Mysterio had re-signed with WWE and struck a new contract for the next five years. PW Insider reported on the same. This comes after an extremely successful year in WWE, where he wrestled more matches than almost anyone in the company.

While Mysterio recently lost the North American Championship, the company appears to be pleased with him, given the length of the contract. The signing seems to have taken place a month back.

Now, Dave Meltzer has reported that Rey Mysterio has also signed a new contract with WWE. The length of his contract is unknown at this time, but this signing will continue the legend's association with the company.

He's a WWE Hall of Famer and has worked with the company for the past 21 years intermittently. His most recent return was in 2018 and has since been a major feature on WWE shows.

Rey is out of action with a knee injury, but this report solidifies his status with WWE.