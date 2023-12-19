Dominik Mysterio inks new WWE contract - Reports

Dominik Mysterio has made considerable growth in his third year as a WWE Superstar, and now the company has reportedly locked him into a new contract for the next few years.

Dirty Dominik began training with his father, Rey Mysterio, and Jay Lethal in 2018 but didn't have his first match until SummerSlam 2020 - a Street Fight loss to Seth Rollins. Since then, he has held the NXT North American Championship twice and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once.

The 26-year-old member of The Judgment Day recently signed a new multi-year WWE contract, according to PWInsider. One source believes the deal is for five years, which would lock the young Mysterio in through 2028.

The report stated that the third-generation wrestler actually signed his new deal a month or so back. A second source also confirmed the new contract but was unsure of the length.

WWE books Dominik Mysterio against major name

Dominik Mysterio has wrestled several big names in his short career, including Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Edge, and others.

Mysterio will face one of his biggest opponents this month when he steps into the ring with CM Punk. The future Hall of Famer recently returned to WWE but has not had his return match yet. While there are reportedly plans for Punk to feud with names like Rollins and Roman Reigns, and he has been confirmed for the 2024 Royal Rumble, it's believed he will wrestle others before getting to those marquee match-ups.

The Mysterio vs. Punk live event matches could indicate that this will also be the WWE TV return match for the former AEW World Champion. Dirty Dom vs. The Second City Saint is booked for the following non-televised live events - December 26 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and December 30 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

Mysterio has not wrestled since losing the NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline on December 9.

What do you think of Dominik Mysterio's first few years? Do you have an interest in a Mysterio vs. CM Punk feud? Sound off in the comments below!