"This is going to be cinema" - WWE fans react to major plans for CM Punk

CM Punk has officially returned to WWE, and now there are plenty of rumors and speculation on which top WWE Superstars he will feud with.

It was reported today by Sports Illustrated that WWE does have plans for Punk to feud with Roman Reigns. This has potential to be one of the biggest feuds in pro wrestling history, but it remains to be seen if The Tribal Chief will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Best In The World.

While there are plans for Punk vs. Reigns, the report revealed that The Head of The Table will not be the first major feud for the former AEW World Champion. Current plans call for Seth Rollins to be the first top opponent for the 45-year-old grappler from Chicago. Fans took to X today to react to the big news on plans for Punk, with some believing Reigns will finally be dethroned, and others looking forward to Paul Heyman's involvement.

It was speculated in the original report that Punk vs. Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title could serve as the main event to Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. However, it was also stated that Punk vs. Rollins is not the current favorite for the Night 1 headliner in Philadelphia that weekend.

How CM Punk's first night back at RAW went

Monday's post-Survivor Series RAW marked CM Punk's first appearance on the red brand show since the January 20th, 2014 episode. He infamously continued his feud with Kane at the 2014 Royal Rumble, and was then briefly backstage for the post-Rumble RAW on January 27th of that year. The veteran talent walked out on the company before the January 27th RAW, and did not return until this past Saturday night - almost 10 years later.

Punk closed RAW with an in-ring promo that was generally well-received, despite a significant change to original plans. Punk's promo included a warning on how he is back in WWE to make money, not friends.

There was a lot of concern about how the future Hall of Famer would act backstage, especially given his history with WWE officials and his recent behind-the-scenes issues in AEW. However, several insider details were revealed on how The Second City Saint came off to his co-workers at RAW, and how that compared to the stories from his recent AEW run.

The WWE comeback of CM Punk appears to be off to a smooth start so far, but it will be interesting to see if the wait was really worth it in the longrun.

