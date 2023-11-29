CM Punk expected to work with Roman Reigns; has another personal rivalry first

There has been a major update in WWE's plans for CM Punk, and he is expected to work with Roman Reigns in the future.

The controversial star made his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series this past Saturday night at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. He arrived following the Men's WarGames match and got a thunderous ovation from the crowd. Punk appeared during the final segment of last night's RAW in Tennessee and stated that he was back home in WWE.

According to a new report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, there are plans for CM Punk to have a rivalry with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, the report noted that Punk's first rivalry will be against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins:

"There are plans for Punk to feud with Roman Reigns, Sports Illustrated has learned. But it will not be Punk against Reigns first, as that spot belongs to Rollins. A feud between Rollins and Punk is a massive positive for both men. Punk can still wrestle at a high-level, but his work will only be enhanced in the ring with a world-class wrestler like Rollins. While it is not the current favorite, there is plenty of reason to believe Punk-Rollins could serve as the main event for the opening night of WrestleMania 40. For Rollins, that would simply not be the case without Punk." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Former WWE writer critical of CM Punk's promo on RAW

CM Punk delivered one of the tamer promos of his career last night on the red brand, and not everyone was a fan.

The controversial star was fired by All Elite Wrestling ahead of the September 2 episode of Collision. Most fans were expecting Punk to go off on his former employer, but instead, the 45-year-old stated that he was back where he belonged in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo criticized Punk for her promo on RAW. Russo said CM Punk did way too much pandering and said that the best part about the segment was that the former AEW star said to the camera without the microphone:

“That’s the promo, that should have been the promo, I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make money, and the promo should have been, 'Do you think I forgot I was fired on my wedding day?' That should have been the promo, bro," Vince Russo said. [18:13 - 18:26]

Triple H noted that he was excited to see what is next for CM Punk during the press conference after Survivor Series. It will be fascinating to see what lies ahead for the Punk on WWE television moving forward.

