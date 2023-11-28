CM Punk’s first RAW appearance in almost 10 years criticized by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

CM Punk made his first appearance on Monday Night RAW this week in Nashville, Tennessee, and cut a promo celebrating his return to the company to end the show. While fans were thrilled to see the former WWE Champion on the show, former RAW head writer Vince Russo has criticized the direction the Stamford-based company went in.

The Second City Saint made a shocking return to the company last weekend in his hometown of Chicago at Survivor Series WarGames. The WWE Universe was thrilled to see him back in the squared circle for the first time in almost a decade, and they were all waiting to hear what Punk had to say.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast this week, Vince Russo reviewed the show's ending promo. According to him, the promo pandered too much to the fans and ignored the reality of Punk’s initial exit.

“For me, just way too much pandering and kissing the bu**s of the fans. You got fired on your wedding day bro, seriously? That’s home? You wanna go home to that?” Vince Russo said. [17:05-17:19]

He further specified that the returning superstar should have been focusing on the last part of his promo, where he said he was not here to make friends but to make money.

“That’s the promo, that should have been the promo, I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make money, and the promo should have been, 'Do you think I forgot I was fired on my wedding day?' That should have been the promo, bro," Vince Russo said. [18:13 - 18:26]

You can check out the podcast below:

