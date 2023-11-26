WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Results - CM Punk returns! 14-time World Champ returns to stop Money in the Bank cash-in

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, and we also got two big title matches before heading for the Men's WarGames match in the main event.

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Shotzi won the Women's WarGames match

Gunther def. The Miz to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Santos Escobar def. Dragon Lee

Rhea Ripley def. Zoey Stark to retain the Women's World Championship

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso won the Men's WarGames match

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Results (November 25, 2023) - Women's WarGames Match

Bayley and Becky Lynch were set to start the match, and The Role Model took Bexploder early on before she dropped Lynch on the metal plate between the two rings with a suplex of her own. Bayley got driven into the steel cage wall and took a dropkick against it before Becky locked in a disarm-her.

Dakota Kai poked Becky with a kendo stick through the cage wall and broke the hold before Shotzi made her way to the ring, followed by IYO SKY. IYO brought a steel chain to beat her opponents up and turned the match around with a double dropkick.

Bianca Belair and Kairi Sane were in next and the latter put Bianca against the cage wall and hit a big forearm. IYO and Kairi buried Shotzi under some chairs and Sane hit an assisted elbow drop before Belair tossed Kairi at Damage CTRL. Charlotte came in and hit some big moves before suplexing IYO into the cage wall.

Becky and Flair had a little staredown before Damage CTRL took advantage and drove them into each other like last night. IYO climbed up to the top of the cage and Dakota gave her a trashcan before SKY put it on her own head and hit a dive to clear the ring.

Asuka finally made her entry with multiple kendo sticks and a table before the match was officially in full swing. Shotzi took the mist from Asuka as the match went on and Becky had a trashcan on her head before being hit with a dropkick.

Charlotte climbed onto the top of the cage and hit a moonsault before she and Becky got some big double-team moves on Bayley and Kairi. They got the Figure-Eight and Disarmher on IYO and Kairi, respectively before Bayley broke it up. Asuka was sprayed with a fire extinguisher before Shotzi and Kairi turned things around.

Bayley got in the way of a spear to save Kairi before Belair got the KOD on the Role Model. Becky hit a Manhandle slam on Bayley through a table before getting the win!

Result: Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Shotzi won the Women's WarGames match

Grade: A

Alpha Academy and The Pretty Deadly were debating over chips and crisps before R-Truth showed up and got them all to get along to watch Tozawa do the Rumble Shuffle.

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso were backstage and were worried since Randy Orton had not shown up yet.

Gunther (c) vs. The Miz - Intercontinental Championship match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

The Miz got some chops early on, but it only made Gunther angry before the champ took him down with a chop of his own. Miz unloaded on the champ before driving his knees into the ring post and then wrapping them around it for a Figure-Four.

Gunther recovered and got some strikes but lost his footing as Miz hit back with shots to the knee. The champ took a DDT off a counter before coming back with a dropkick and a slam.

Gunther tried for a sleeper hold, but Miz got a low blow and the Skull Crushing Finale for a near fall. Gunther was driven into an exposed turnbuckle before locking in a Boston Crab and picking up the win via submission.

Result: Gunther def. The Miz to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Grade: B

Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Santos had the early advantage and sent Lee outside before driving him into the steel steps. Lee avoided a shot to the knee on the steel before tossing Santos off the apron with a big Rana. Back in the ring, Santos got a big hurricanrana from the top rope for a near fall.

Lee had Santos in the Tree of Woe in the corner and hit a double stomp before getting a big sit-out powerbomb for a near fall of his own. Santos came back with the Phantom Driver and picked up the win.

Result: Santos Escobar def. Dragon Lee

Grade: B-

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark - Women's World Championship match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Rhea Ripley started off strong and was trying to put Stark away early. The champ took a big DDT on the apron before coming back with the Northern Lights suplex and a near fall in the ring.

Stark countered the Riptide and hit a German Suplex followed by a running knee for a near fall. Rhea blocked the Z360 before getting the Riptide and picked up the quick win.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Zoey Stark to retain the Women's World Championship

Grade: B

Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre had an intense staredown during the entrances and they did not look like they were on the same page. Rollins and Balor kicked off the match and the heavyweight champ was in control early on but failed to get the pedigree on the steel between the rings.

JD McDonagh was up next and attacked Rollins with Kendo Sticks as it became a two-on-one brawl. Jey Uso was the next one in and he got a steel chair before beating JD and Finn down with it as the crowd chanted 'Yeet' for each shot.

Damian Priest was in next and had to stop Drew from taking his spot in the match. Priest used a steel bar from one of the chairs to beat Jey and Rollins down before getting a Broken Arrow on Uso.

Sami Zayn joined the match and used the cage door to smack Balor in the head before taking a table out from under the ring. Zayn stomped on Priest on the steel before hitting a Blue Thunder Bomb on Balor.

Sami broke off a part of the cage and used it to beat his opponents before Drew McIntyre joined the match. Drew got some big hip tosses before hitting Jey with a neckbreaker and tossing him into the cage wall repeatedly.

Jey and Sami got the 1D before Cody Rhodes entered the ring and destroyed Judgment Day by sending them into the cage and ring posts. Cody got the bull rope and Balor helped him use it to get a low blow on Balor.

Dominik was in next and the Apex Predator was still nowhere to be seen. Team Rollins handed a beatdown to Dominik before they set up the table in the corner but the Judgment Day stopped Rollins from getting the buckle bomb on Dom.

Drew and Priest joined forces for a triple chokeslam on Rollins, Sami, and Cody before JD came in with a moonsault and Dom got the frogsplash. Priest put Rollins through the table with a Razor's Edge as the clock counted down and there was no one to be seen.

Rhea Ripley showed up with the Money in the Bank Briefcase and was about to help Priest cash in when Randy Orton showed up and the match rules were in full effect. Orton cleared the rings and hit the draping DDT on Balor before staring down Drew McIntyre and then Jey Uso, his former rival.

Randy got a massive RKO on Dom as the match went on JD was on the top of the cage and Sami and Rollins dropped him for Orton to hit another huge RKO. Cody got the Cross Rhodes on Dominik and picked up the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso won the Men's WarGames match

CM Punk made his return after the match and got a huge reaction from the crowd!

Grade: A+

