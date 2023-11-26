[VIDEO] IYO SKY performs an insane spot at WarGames for the first time in 1085 days

IYO SKY might be making her name as the queen of the WarGames match. Being the only woman to participate in every single WarGames match since its use in WWE NXT, she has performed a spot that seemingly has become a tradition.

Damage CTRL took on the team of Becky Lynch, Shotzi, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair in the WarGames match. It was an incredible bout that saw a lot of weapons being utilized and a lot of incredible spots.

For the first time since NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020, IYO SKY performed the famous trash can over-the-head spot. It was exactly the same as the spot 1085 days ago, and you can watch it below.

In response, Charlotte Flair would perform a moonsault on Damage CTRL. Overall, this wasn't enough to help her team win.

However, the babyfaces ultimately came out victorious in the match as Damage CTRL suffered the second defeat in a row at WarGames. Even last year, they suffered a defeat.

It was an incredible start to Survivor Series: WarGames and the perfect way to get the crowd hot. It will be interesting to see who is next for IYO SKY and the WWE Women's Championship.

What are your thoughts on the Women's WarGames match? Sound off in the comments below.

