WWE Superstar loses first match in 2 months at Survivor Series: WarGames

A WWE Superstar lost her first match in 2 months at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event.

Zoey Stark has been on a roll ever since she turned heel during the latter part of her WWE NXT run. Since then, she has looked like she has a chip on her shoulder. This also helped her receive a call-up to the main roster, where she has been in the spotlight right from the start on Monday Night RAW.

She was immediately involved in a high-profile feud with Becky Lynch and worked alongside a WWE legend like Trish Stratus during that rivalry. Once that feud was over, Stark was ready to be one of the top women on the main roster and has since been feuding with Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley. After coming close to winning the Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel 2023, Stark challenged Rhea Ripley to another match at Survivor Series.

Despite her lack of experience, Stark came to fight covered in war paint across her face. She brought the fight to Mami and came close to defeating her. However, Rhea's experience paid dividends as she was able to put Stark away with the Riptide.

It remains to be seen who will be next in line to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section below!

