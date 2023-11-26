Randy Orton returns at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames [VIDEO]

WWE Superstar Randy Orton made his much-awaited return at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event.

Orton was supposed to team up with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn to go against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a Men's WarGames Match at the premium live event in Chicago.

The Viper was nowhere to be seen throughout the whole match, and it looked like he was going to be replaced by someone else. However, The Apex Predator finally returned when his team was getting outnumbered inside the cage.

You can check out a video of Randy Orton's return posted by Wrestle Ops on Twitter below:

The Men's WarGames Match started with Finn Balor and Seth Rollins inside the ring. The Judgment Day had the upper hand as the third person to enter the cage was JD McDonagh.

Cody Rhodes' team was suffering after being a man down throughout the bout. However, Randy Orton finally returned and took control of the match. The Viper looked better than ever, even after being out injured for almost 18 months, and helped his team reign supreme against Damian Priest's team.

The fans loved the way WWE showcased the whole return of The Legend Killer. What's next for him in the company remains to be seen.

