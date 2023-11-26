CM Punk officially makes his return to WWE after the main event of Survivor Series: WarGames

CM Punk officially returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. There were long-standing rumors that the company's stance had "not changed" about Punk - meaning that he wasn't going to return. However, all that has now been thrown out of the window after his comeback at the recently concluded premium live event.

The main event of Survivor Series: WarGames saw Randy Orton make a last-minute appearance just as Rhea Ripley was about to assist Damian Priest with an impromptu cash-in. While Orton made the difference in helping his team pick up the victory as Priest ate the pin, WWE trolled fans in a big way.

Just as the show was going off the air with the WWE logo as usual, Cult of Personality began to play, garnering a massive pop from Punk's hometown fans in Chicago.

Expand Tweet

While the victorious babyface team was in the ring, the focus was 100% on CM Punk as he embraced the fans - making his WWE return just shy of ten years after his departure.

You're probably going to see many people who said that it was coming because WWE was making a lot of not-so-subtle references to Punk, with Corey Graves and Michael Cole leading the charge on that.

Expand Tweet

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here