Beloved 59-time WWE champion returns backstage at Survivor Series in a segment with Alpha Academy

The Alpha Academy has been a key part of Monday Night RAW and has become even more popular with the addition of Maxxine Dupri. Akira Tozawa has also impressed fans while tagging along with the group despite not being an official member. At Survivor Series, a backstage segment involving the babyface group saw the return of a 59-time champion.

By now, you may have guessed that the 59-time champion is none other than R-Truth. 54 of those reigns came with the WWE 24/7 Championship - a title that Truth became synonymous with until it was eventually discontinued.

In a backstage segment involving Alpha Academy and Pretty Deadly, R-Truth made his surprise return.

Expand Tweet

The stars came together to promote Ruffles - a potato chips brand heavily advertised during the women's WarGames match. Truth didn't have much of a role in the backstage segment beyond talking about chips, but fans were thrilled to see the legend return to television.

R-Truth complemented both Alpha Academy and Pretty Deadly in the skit because he is known for his remarkable comic timing.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if R-Truth will make appearances on the company's programming after his return at Survivor Series.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here