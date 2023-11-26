Bayley absolutely brutalized to finish Women's WarGames at Survivor Series; 31-year-old WWE star busted open in violent match

Bayley was brutalized in the finish of the Women's WarGames match in which a 31-year-old WWE star was busted open.

Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair have been having problems with Damage CTRL for several weeks. It all started when Damage CTRL cut Shotzi's hair. The group's rivalry with Belair began when IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam to become the new WWE Women's Champion. Since then, this feud has only intensified.

Things got worse for Charlotte Flair and her team when Kairi Sane joined Damage CTRL at Crown Jewel. To make matters worse, Asuka also turned on Flair to join her friend, Kairi, in Damage CTRL. While it looked like The Queen and her team were outnumbered, Becky Lynch joined them to battle against Bayley and her stable. This set up the women's WarGames match perfectly.

Both teams brought their all for this match. There were plenty of good spots throughout the match. Becky and Charlotte also put their differences aside and hugged it out in the ring, to the delight of the fans. The match was so brutal that Shotzi was busted open during the encounter.

Bayley got the worst of the match after she was speared by Flair while trying to save Kairi Sane. Lynch then put her through the table with the Manhandle slam to secure the win for her team.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

