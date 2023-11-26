WWE Superstar wrestles in first match after 1341 days at Survivor Series: WarGames; collapses after taking popular move

A WWE Superstar wrestled in her first premium live event match after 1341 days at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The name in question is Kairi Sane.

Sane made her much-awaited return to World Wrestling Entertainment at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Upon her arrival, she helped IYO SKY retain her Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. She was then included in Damage CTRL alongside her former Kabuki Warriors teammate, Asuka.

Survivor Series: WarGames marked Kairi Sane's first premium live event bout since WrestleMania 36, held on March 25, 2020. She last teamed up with The Empress of Tomorrow to compete against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The women's Survivor Series: WarGames match started with Becky Lynch and Bayley inside the ring. Bianca Belair's team got the advantage as Shotzi was the third person to enter the cage.

The match went back and forth, featuring some incredible spots by IYO SKY and Charlotte Flair. The EST's team ultimately came out on top after Lynch performed an Avalanche Manhandle Slam on Bayley.

During the bout, Charlotte Flair delivered some vicious chops to her opponents. However, Kairi Sane couldn't take the impact as she collapsed after The Queen hit her twice.

Survivor Series: WarGames seems to be delivering what fans have been expecting for months. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the rest of the matches.

Are you enjoying the WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here