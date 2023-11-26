Undefeated WWE Superstar's streak comes to an end at Survivor Series: WarGames

A WWE Superstar's undefeated streak came to an end at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Ever since Dragon Lee signed with WWE, he has looked promising in the ring. He has been involved in some spectacular matches on NXT and proved that he could be a future star in the company. In such a short time, Lee found himself in some high-profile matches.

Dragon Lee had the biggest opportunity of his life just a few weeks ago when he faced Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship in a losing effort. Despite the loss, he had done enough to warrant a main roster call-up and had signed with SmackDown.

Since his official main roster call-up, Dragon Lee has looked unstoppable in the singles competition and has picked up several wins. This past week on SmackDown, Lee came to the rescue of Carlito, who was brutally attacked by Santos Escobar. Following this incident, he asked the General Manager, Nick Aldis, to face Escobar at Survivor Series 2023.

Lee put on a pretty good show against Escobar in the biggest match since his main roster call-up. However, he ended up on the losing side, meaning that this was his first singles loss since moving to SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here