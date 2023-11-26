Controversial match sees Gunther use a new move to submit The Miz at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames; extends Intercontinental Championship record

The WWE Survivor Series: WarGames has showcased some of the best matches of the year. During the show, Gunther once again managed to extend his title reign.

The Ring General locked horns with The Miz at the latest premium live event. Fans were backing The A-Lister to win the bout, and he showcased why he is an eight-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. Miz landed some impressive moves on Gunther throughout the match.

The Miz did everything to win the title and even controversially hit a low blow on the champion while the referee was distracted. However, it was not enough to defeat the Imperium leader. Gunther eventually made The A-Lister submit after using a new and modified version of what looked like a Liontamer, which is a finisher of former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho.

The Ring General is already the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion and has now extended his reign further. He seems unstoppable now, and it looks like he won't be dethroned anytime soon.

