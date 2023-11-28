 CM Punk's first promo in 9 years on WWE RAW did not go according to plan - Reports

As promised, CM Punk made an appearance on WWE RAW. While fans expected him to get more screen time, Punk managed to hit the right notes when he finally got the mic. However, according to a report, the 45-year-old's promo was slated to go a different way.

Moments before Survivor Series came to an end, the WWE Universe heard a song that they hadn't encountered in over nine years. To the surprise of many, CM Punk made his way to the stage to greet the crowd and let everyone know that he was officially back in WWE.

After the main event on WWE RAW, CM Punk made his way to the ring and took center stage. Even though the former WWE Champion touched upon a myriad of topics, his promo was supposed to be longer. A report from PWInsider explained why it was cut short:

"As far as the promo, we are told that the initial plan was for a longer promo that would have given Punk more time, but timing issues led to the Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio match to go longer than initially planned, so Punk's time was cut. This is something that regularly happens on live WWE TV. So, it was a more abbreviated promo than initially planned."

What did CM Punk have to say moments before WWE RAW went off the air?

CM Punk was met with an amazing ovation at Survivor Series as well as WWE RAW. The WWE Universe expected to hear a lot more from the former AEW star, but due to the shortage of time, his promo was cut short.

Punk spoke about everything from how his wife was doing, to what a certain "Wiseman" told him. He also took a shot at stars on WWE and AEW. But it wasn't until he looked into the camera moments before the show went off the air that he chose to tell everyone the reason for his return. Punk put it as bluntly as possible when he said that he wasn't back to make friends but to make money.

