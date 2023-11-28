CM Punk gives update on AJ Lee

CM Punk shared an update on his wife, AJ Lee, during his promo on tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

The Second City Saint and AJ Lee fell in love while the duo was working together in WWE. The couple got hitched shortly after Punk's controversial WWE exit in 2014.

AJ Lee wrestled her last match on the March 30, 2015, edition of WWE RAW. She teamed up with Naomi, now known as Trinity, and Paige, now known as Saraya, and the trio defeated The Bella Twins, now known as The Garcia Twins, and Natalya in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. Lee has not stepped foot in the ring since then.

During his promo on WWE RAW tonight, CM Punk gave an update on AJ Lee. He said that she was fabulous and sent fans her regards.

AJ Lee was incredibly popular among fans during her run in WWE. She is credited by many for helping kick off the Women's Revolution in the Stamford-based promotion. During her WWE stint, AJ Lee won the Divas Championship on three occasions.

Punk did not say anything about a possible WWE return for AJ Lee. However, strange things have happened in the past in the world of pro wrestling.

