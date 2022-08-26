Photo: Former WWE star AJ Lee shows off new look 

AJ Lee recently made an interesting change to her look and shared the pictures on her official Twitter and Instagram.

AJ Lee signed with WWE in 2009 and worked for about six years. Along with Paige and a few others, Lee raised the standard for the women's wrestling division. This ultimately led to the birth of the Women's Revolution in the company. The move eventually resulted in women headlining WrestleMania for the first time in WWE's storied history.

Lee recently had a hair makeover and looks quite different now. Check out the pictures that she shared on her Twitter handle.

How did WWE fans react to AJ Lee's new look?

At 4.8 million, Lee boasts quite a large fan following on Twitter. Judging by the comments that her pictures received, her fans seem quite excited over her new look.

Check out some of those comments below:

It's been seven long years since AJ Lee retired from pro wrestling after an incredibly successful stint in WWE. She was one of the most popular female stars of her era.

Lee won the WWE Divas title on three different occasions during her tenure. Fans regard her feud with Paige as one of the best female rivalries of all time. She has spoken about a possible in-ring return on multiple occasions in the past. Here's what she said about a potential return in an interview last year:

"I will say, I say the same thing in every interview, and it's always 'never say never, but don't hold your breath.' What I mean by that is, I never say never to anything; physically, mentally, emotionally, I'm healed from everything I've gone through in wrestling. I could technically do it, but I'm so enjoying letting the next generation have their spotlight. I got to do everything I wanted to do. So, it really would have to be, is that challenge there? I don't think the girls need me there. I think that they are going to take over the world all by themselves."

With Lee's husband, CM Punk making his massive return to the ring in All Elite Wrestling last year, fans would love to see her step back into the squared circle as well. It remains to be seen if fans will ever get to see another AJ Lee match.

Do you think Lee will ever return to the ring? What are your thoughts on her new look?

