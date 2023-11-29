As expected, CM Punk was well received on his return to WWE RAW. The fans made sure that he felt the love and admiration with wholehearted chants throughout.

For the first time in nearly a decade, Punk stood in the middle of a WWE ring, holding a microphone. The crown in Nashville went berserk with every word he uttered during his segment. Addressing his homecoming, the 45-year-old delivered an emphatic message on Monday Night RAW. He did not mince words during his promo, and assured fans that he was "back home."

After the show went off-air, he did not leave the arena right away, choosing to spend time with the crowd, giving out hugs, selfies, and autographs. In fact, he stayed back for so long that the arena started to empty out by the time he reached the ramp.

This is something he never did during his stint with AEW. He cut a promo on his debut episode for the Jacksonville-based promotion and left the arena. However, as was apparent during his return, Punk has a special connection with the WWE Universe.

CM Punk's backstage behavior post his WWE return

Punk is one of the most controversial names in the realm of pro wrestling, as his track record suggests. Therefore, when he returned to WWE, people backstage were skeptical about his attitude.

To everyone's surprise, the 45-year-old exhibited benevolent behavior backstage. He reached out to everyone and spoke politely before the commencement of Monday Night RAW. Punk was calm and composed, and looked quite happy and grateful to be part of the Standford-based promotion again.

There were people backstage who expected his wild AEW version to show up. However, they were surprised to see a completely different side of the Superstar.

During his promo on RAW, CM Punk said that he had changed, which was conspicuous in his behavior. The Chigaco-born wrestler was visibly glad to return to the stage he left nearly ten years ago.

Punk expressed his gratitude to the WWE Universe for supporting him throughout the years. The coming weeks could very well see the best of him.

Are you excited about what Punk could achieve during his latest stint with WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.