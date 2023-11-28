Backstage details on CM Punk's conduct at WWE RAW; potential doubts for the future - Reports

CM Punk made his first appearance on WWE television last night, closing out the post-Survivor Series episode of RAW. He cut a heartfelt promo on his return to the company after nearly 10 years away. It had an overall positive feel.

That was the feeling backstage as well, with Punk reportedly "very nice" and "humble" throughout the evening. This is a good sign for The Straight Edge Superstar, who mentioned in his promo that he has changed.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, CM Punk was "in a good mood" and tried to approach everybody. One wrestler said he knew he had to be humble, considering his previously controversial relationship with WWE and, most recently, All Elite Wrestling.

"Everything seemed pretty positive all around, but we’ll see in a couple months if it sticks," said another wrestler.

Keller also mentioned that it's estimated that about half of the wrestlers aren't too sure whether Punk being so friendly is sustainable or if it's who he actually is. How the former WWE Champion's time in the company goes remains to be seen, but for now, this was a good first impression for those skeptical about him.

Seth Rollins spoke about CM Punk on WWE RAW

While the reported reaction to CM Punk was positive on RAW, that didn't stop Seth Rollins from slamming him during the show. The current World Heavyweight Championship claimed he wouldn't spend his energy on Punk before calling him a hypocrite.

This was likely part of an angle, with reports indicating a storyline between Rollins and the former AEW star is being built. WWE looks to capitalize on the real-life heat between the two, which usually makes for the most compelling stories.

Punk's return is already so fascinating, with many exciting options ahead of him. The Chicago native could go in several different directions with his character, whether he feuds with Seth Rollins or anyone else.

