What's really going on between Seth Rollins and CM Punk revealed - Reports

CM Punk's WWE comeback has already created some drama, as Seth Rollins was seen flipping off the returning star at the end of the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

For those wondering, Dave Meltzer has clarified that Seth Rollins' actions were all a work and part of a planned angle with CM Punk.

Survivor Series: WarGames ended with CM Punk's long-awaited return to WWE. The victorious babyfaces from the men's match were in the ring when Punk's music played, and while many had a look of surprise, The Visionary was absolutely irate.

The World Heavyweight Champion was seen screaming and abusing Punk, who was soaking in the crowd's adulation on the ramp. The former AEW star even seemed to have acknowledged Rollins' outburst, which previously felt like the RAW star's actual reaction to Punk coming back. That's not the case, however.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, everything that Seth Rollins did after Punk's arrival was part of an angle.

"As far as the Seth thing goes, that was all an angle... That was 100% angle," revealed Meltzer. [From 09:05 to 09:32]

WWE's idea behind having CM Punk possibly go after Seth Rollins

The creative plans for The Voice of the Voiceless will only get confirmed once he makes his reported first RAW appearance in the upcoming episode.

CM Punk is a name that gets mentioned in several interviews with other stars, and during one of Seth Rollins' recent media interactions, The Visionary was asked about the controversial star.

Rollins initially called Punk a "cancer" and warned him to stay away from WWE. The former AEW World Champion has not paid heed to Rollins' advice, and WWE believes the comments can be used to build a storyline.

"(It is) playing off the fact that months ago, when somebody asked Seth Rollins, you know, 'he's a cancer, we don't want him,' which later, by the way, he said that if the company wants him, and it's the right thing, and he doesn't have a problem with it.' But because he made that statement, they figured they could do a shoot angle with that, and it makes sense," added Meltzer. [From 09:33 to 09:55]

