New video shows Seth Rollins' first meltdown after CM Punk's return; The Architect threw his title and yelled at referee

It is safe to say that Seth Rollins was not the biggest fan of CM Punk's return at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023, and a new video has shown the unseen bits of his reaction.

The star-studded Men's WarGames Match saw Seth Rollins emerge victorious over The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre as part of Team Cody Rhodes. However, The Architect would quickly stop celebrating as WWE unveiled one of the biggest surprises with CM Punk's return.

The social media is flooded with videos of Rollins being restrained by top names as he looks determined to charge towards Punk, who was at the other end of the ramp. However, a new fan video shows how Rollins reacted immediately after Punk's music hit while the Visionary was still inside the ring.

The World Heavyweight Champion was visibly upset when it was quite clear that CM Punk was walking out. He was seen throwing away his title in frustration before walking up and down the ring. Rollins then went up close to the referee while still inside the ring and appeared to be yelling at the match official.

The video convinced several WWE fans that The Architect was legitimately angry with CM Punk's return at Survivor Series 2023. It further instigated the idea that the World Heavyweight Champion probably did not know of the surprise.

Seth Rollins flipped off CM Punk at Survivor Series WarGames 2023

Soon after the abovementioned events, Seth Rollins left the WarGames cage and looked irate near the steps. He angrily tried to charge toward CM Punk but was restrained by the WWE commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves, while Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn helped to hold him back.

Seth Rollins still took his moment and flipped off the returning Punk with both hands while the Second City Saint smiled from the other end of the ramp. Backstage reports have claimed that Rollins tried to look for Punk backstage and had to be ushered away by Triple H and Michael Cole.

