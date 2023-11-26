[WATCH] CM Punk's return seemingly caused WWE legend to throw a pen in frustration

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event tonight, which stirred up all types of reactions from those present in the arena, including Michael Cole.

The legendary WWE commentator was calling the action in the main event, following which the Best in the World made his highly-anticipated return. His theme music sent the arena into a frenzy, and a fan video caught how Cole reacted to the former world champion's return.

A fan video from the event captured the commentary team's reaction, where Michael Cole appeared to have thrown his pen in frustration. However, it is worth noting that the gesture was identical to punching the air in excitement. The distance in the video prevents the drawing of clear conclusions, but Cole certainly had people talking.

You can check out the clip below:

Several fans took to social media to claim that Michael Cole was later spotted 'dancing' to CM Punk's entrance music. However, Cole quickly abandoned the commentary duties as the show went off the air and was left with more significant problems.

Michael Cole had to hold back an angry Seth Rollins after CM Punk's return

Seth Rollins' dislike of CM Punk is no secret, but things almost got out of hand at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. Punk's entrance left Seth Rollins visibly frustrated outside the ring, and he had to be contained by other babyfaces.

You can check out the clip of an angry Seth Rollins here.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves rushed to stop Rollins from charging towards CM Punk as the Visionary openly expressed his frustrations. Backstage reports have claimed that Cole and Graves joined forces with Triple H backstage to usher the World Heavyweight Champion away from Punk.

There are speculations over many negative reactions to being a "work" by top talents and creative backstage. The fans are excited to see how Punk's return at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 impacts the WWE locker room following his past controversies.

