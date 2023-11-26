Why did CM Punk leave WWE in 2014?

CM Punk made a shocking return to WWE at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event, and there is nothing sweeter in the world for a wrestling fan currently. The Second City Saint returned to the land we thought he would never step foot in. However, almost 9 years later, he is back, but the question of his departure from the Stamford-based promotion still comes to the mind of the WWE Universe. We have an answer for you.

CM Punk made his debut in 2006 in ECW, and in under a decade, he became a cult hero. His following was on par with that of John Cena, if not more. However, WWE never gave him what he felt he deserved. His infamous Pipebomb Promo reportedly had a lot of personal feelings in it as well.

In an AEW post-media scrum a year ago, Punk commented on his time in the WWE. He felt the creative team never helped him reach his full potential.

"I feel almost that the 10 years that I spent in WWE was wasted. Because I feel it is Management, Owner, Booker, whoever's job, is to get the most out of all the talent. I feel that I never [reached my full potential]. I reached the potential that I could have given the limitations they constantly put on me," CM Punk said.

In 2011, Punk won the WWE Championship from Alberto Del Rio and went on for a historic 434-day reign. However, he never felt he got the push he deserved. He also reportedly felt burnout and a loss of passion for the business. He was on a great championship run, leading to WrestleMania 28. However, the main event had The Rock and John Cena and not him.

What did Triple H have to say on CM Punk's return?

CM Punk has had his fair share of problems with the former WWE CEO & Chairman, Vince McMahon, and Triple H. When he left the promotion in 2014, no one ever thought he would ever step inside the WWE ring. Fast forward to nearly a decade, and he is back in the company. The unexpected return made a great weekend even better.

Triple H made a few important points while speaking about Punk's return. He claimed that if the WWE fans want it, then that is what he will go with. He also mentioned that he and Punk are now different people and have changed as people. This could be a slight hint towards their issues in the past.

The Chief Content Officer gave nothing on the road for CM Punk ahead. He mentioned the former WWE Champion's return did not happen because of TKO Group Holdings' pressure, but it was between WWE CEO Nick Khan and him. He claimed TKO Group Holdings' higher-ups would be shocked themselves.

Triple H did not speak much about Punk's future in the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see which feud CM Punk goes into.

