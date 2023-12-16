CM Punk wants to destroy a top WWE star, and it's not Seth Rollins

Although CM Punk and Seth Rollins cannot stand each other, Punk's current focus is to destroy a top WWE heel.

Punk appeared at the Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) 128 event during SmackDown tonight. It seems like WWE is allowing him to continue announcing for CFFC.

At the event, CM Punk hyped up his upcoming WWE live event match against The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio. The former WWE Champion said the following:

"Watch me beat up 'Dirty' Dominik. I've been wanting to punch this kid in the face since he was eight years old. Now he's legal and I'm gonna destroy him." [0:11 - 0:18]

Also read: CM Punk sends a message to Rey Mysterio after he finally punches Dominik on WWE SmackDown

CM Punk will wrestle Dominik Mysterio in back-to-back matches

On December 26, 2023, CM Punk will wrestle in his very first match in nine years when he takes on Dominik Mysterio at a WWE live event. The Second City Saint will wrestle Dirty Dom again at a live event on December 30, 2023.

Dominik Mysterio is one of the biggest heels in WWE today. In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Dirty Dom said the following about his character:

"I don’t know. I think it’s kind of just always secretly been hidden in me, that I’m kind of just this d**k. Which, like with all things, it just came naturally to me, man. I don’t know what it was, but I think what really helped me was I guess when I was training with Lance [Storm] and with Jay Lethal, I guess everyone thought I was just gonna be a babyface like my dad and just be a good guy all the time," Dominik Mysterio said. [H/T Hindustan Times]

Dominik would love to beat Punk in the latter's first WWE match in almost a decade. It remains to be seen if The Judgment Day will interfere in the match in an attempt to help Dirty Dom defeat the Second City Saint.

Who will come out victorious when Dominik Mysterio meets CM Punk on December 26? Sound off in the comments section below!

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quotes from this article!

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.