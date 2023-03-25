CM Punk sends a message to Rey Mysterio after he finally punches Dominik on WWE SmackDown

CM Punk had quite an interesting reaction to Rey Mysterio finally snapping over his son Dominik on SmackDown.

Dominik came face-to-face with his mom and sister on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. He referred to his mom as a 'deadbeat' and berated his sister, Aalyah, as well.

This was enough for Mysterio to finally attack his son. Rey knocked his son to the floor and accepted his challenge for a match at WrestleMania 39. Mysterio later shared a picture of the tense moment on his Instagram handle.

The picture received a response from none other than former WWE Champion CM Punk. Here's what he said:

"Good for you Rey. I’ve wanted to punch him for 13 years!"

CM Punk's response quickly garnered a massive amount of reactions

Fans flocked to Punk's response with hilarious reactions to his message directed at Mysterio. Punk recently made news for taking shots at Tony Khan, AEW, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley on his Instagram story.

Judging by his comments, it seems highly unlikely that fans will ever get to see him back in an AEW ring.

Punk and Mysterio aren't exactly strangers. Back in 2010, Punk and Mysterio engaged in a heated feud on WWE SmackDown, which led to a singles match at WrestleMania 26 that Rey won.

The duo met once again at Extreme Rules 2010, with Punk's hair on the line. He picked up a win this time around, thus saving himself from being forced to go bald. Things didn't end well for him when he met Mysterio once again, at Over The Limit 2010. At the event, Punk lost to Mysterio and was then forced to shave his head bald.

Rey Mysterio is hell-bent on disciplining his son at The Show of Shows. Dominik would love to put his father down at 'Mania in what would be the biggest win of his career so far.

