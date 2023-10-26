 37-year-old major WWE SmackDown star will retire from wrestling after current contract expires, claims Madusa

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (AKA Alundra Blayze) believes Charlotte Flair will retire from in-ring competition after her current contract expires.

Flair joined the Stamford-based company in 2012. She spent about three years in developmental before making her main roster debut in 2015. The Queen has since become the most accomplished female superstar in WWE history, winning 14 Women's Championships. She also held the Women's Tag Team Title and NXT Women's Title to become a Grand Slam Champion.

The Queen is usually in the Women's Title picture. Earlier this month, she had two shots at IYO SKY's WWE Women's Championship. However, she failed to capture her 15th title.

Speaking on her Trash Talk podcast, Madusa addressed Flair's status, claiming she had just signed a five-year deal. Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer disclosed that she believes the 37-year-old SmackDown star will retire after her current contract expires.

"So, I'm sure when she's up with that she's pretty well done," she said. [From 20:26 to 20:29]

Check out the entire video below:

IYO SKY and Charlotte Flair had an impressive title match on WWE SmackDown

On the October 20th episode of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. However, she lost the match after the champion received help from her Damage CTRL partner, Bayley.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell praised Flair and SKY's performance.

"Those two, Charlotte and her [IYO SKY] tonight, they had a great match. That would've been a great house show match, a great TV match, that would've even been a great pay-per-view match. They didn't miss anything. Both of them are very talented." [From 43:26 to 43:47]

Check out the entire video below:

