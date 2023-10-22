WWE legend sends out interesting comment on Charlotte Flair's iconic match on SmackDown

WWE legend Ric Flair recently reacted to Charlotte Flair and IYO SKY's match on SmackDown.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Damage CTRL member IYO SKY faced Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship. The champion retained her belt following the interference of her stablemates Bayley and Dakota Kai. After the match, the heel stable attacked The Queen, but the latter was saved by a returning Bianca Belair. The EST hit The Role Model with a KOD, thus safeguarding Flair from Damage CTRL.

Following a really good performance by both women, Ric Flair took to social media to praise the bout as he wrote how the duo have managed to surpass the male wrestlers of the industry,

Check out Ric Flair's Instagram post below:

"Congratulations To The @WWE Women’s Division! You Just Made The Boys Look So Lame Because You All Are Just SO GOOD! WOOOOO! @charlottewwe @iyo_sky"

Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinion on Charlotte Flair and IYO SKY's match

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinion on Charlotte Flair and IYO SKY's recent match on SmackDown.

While speaking in a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell heaped praise on both superstars as he mentioned how great their performance was.

The veteran further put forth his viewpoint about The Queen and The Genius of the SKY as he added that the bout could have been a great house show, a good TV match, as well as an excellent premium live event match.

Mantell detailed:

"Those two, Charlotte and her [IYO SKY] tonight, they had a great match. That would’ve been a great house show match, a great TV match, that would’ve even been a great pay-per-view match. They didn’t miss anything. Both of them are very talented."

It would be interesting to see how far Charlotte Flair and SKY's rivalry will go in the near future.

