Former WWE manager praises Charlotte Flair and IYO SKY for an amazing match on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair and IYO SKY captured the headlines after an amazing match on last night's SmackDown. The duo received huge praise from former WWE manager Dutch Mantell.

The Queen looked to capture her 15th World Title on SmackDown as she took on The Genius of the SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. However, once again, the numbers advantage of Damage CTRL came into play as Bayley distracted the referee while Dakota Kai handed IYO SKY the title, which she used to knock Charlotte out and retain the gold.

Nonetheless, the two women produced an enthralling match, which was praised by Dutch Mantell on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk.

"Those two, Charlotte and her [IYO SKY] tonight, they had a great match. That would’ve been a great house show match, a great TV match, that would’ve even been a great pay-per-view match. They didn’t miss anything. Both of them are very talented." [From 43:26 to 43:47]

Bianca Belair returned to save Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair, who had been out of action for nearly two months, also made her return to WWE programming last night. The EST saved Charlotte Flair, who was being assaulted by Damage CTRL after the match. Belair also delivered a KOD to Bayley, who tried to save IYO SKY.

Belair was last seen in August when she teamed up with The Queen to defeat Bayley and IYO SKY. The heel duo targeted her hand throughout the match and later attacked her backstage to put her on the shelf. It looks likely that she could go after SKY's title next.

