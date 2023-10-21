Bianca Belair makes a surprise return to WWE to help her old rival

Bianca Belair made a surprise return to WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown and came to Charlotte Flair's aid while Damage CTRL was attacking her.

The EST of WWE was last seen two months ago on the blue brand, where she was assaulted backstage by the villainous group. They proceeded to injure her leg with steel chairs. She finally made her televised return this week.

In the show's main event, Charlotte Flair collided with IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. During the match, she hit The Genius of the Sky with a spear and went for the cover, but Bayley placed the latter's leg on the ropes to break the pin.

Later on, The Queen hit IYO SKY with another spear, but the champion was holding her title belt, and she hit it head-first. The referee was distracted by Dakota Kai, and IYO pinned Flair to win the match. After the bout, Damage CTRL began attacking Charlotte.

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair's music hit, the crowd exploded, and she came to make the save. She was about to hit IYO SKY with the KOD, but Bayley saved the current WWE Women's Champion, only for her to end up on the receiving end of the KOD instead.

Are you excited to see Bianca Belair back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches