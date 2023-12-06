Sasha Banks must return to WWE for "magnificent" first-time-ever dream match, according to legend (Exclusive)

While Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, left WWE in 2022, a legendary wrestling journalist wants her to have a massive dream match if she returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

Banks was one of the most popular superstars in the Women's division during her time in the Stamford-based promotion. However, a creative dispute led to her and Naomi, now known as Trinity, walking out of the company after relinquishing their titles.

Sasha Banks is currently out of action with an injury, leading fans to question her next move. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter discussed a potential dream match between her and Jade Cargill down the line.

"Well, miss Moné, we don't know yet if she is gonna come back to WWE. She might sign with AEW or Ring of Honor. But I'd love to see her back in WWE. If Jade Cargill who has said just wait, we are planning things around me that are gonna be really a gem and successful, I think a match against Sasha Banks would be in the cards. I think it would be magnificent," Bill Apter said. [28:16 - 28:45]

As of now, what is next for Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné, in the future remains to be seen.

