Mercedes Moné, aka Sasha Banks, drops major WWE return tease amid speculation

A potential WWE return for Mercedes Moné is one of the hottest pro wrestling topics right now, and the multi-time champion is dropping major hints to fuel the rumor mill.

The former Sasha Banks walked out of RAW in mid-May 2022 and since then has had success with NJPW and Stardom. There is almost constant speculation about Moné returning, and that talk is picking up as we get closer to the Royal Rumble. The company often brings back top names at the Rumble, and many believe the 31-year-old will be one of the 2024 surprises.

The former IWGP Women's Champion took to her Instagram Stories today while in the middle of what looks to be an in-ring training session. Her first potential return teaser includes a shot of the WrestleMania 22 poster hanging on the wall, featuring John Cena and Booker T.

Screenshot of Mercedes Moné's Instagram Stories post

The next potential return teaser features The Boss taking a selfie with a background shot of Triple H. Like the first photo, the image with the Chief Content Officer also does not have a caption.

Screenshot of Mercedes Mone's Instagram Stories post

Moné often fuels rumor and speculation with vague social media posts, but the images above are getting extra traction from the WWE Universe today.

WWE Legend sees a potential major AEW payday for Mercedes Moné

Despite Mercedes Moné fueling speculation on a potential return, it's still possible that she ends up signing with AEW or NJPW/Stardom. A debut for TNA is also an option for the former Sasha Banks.

It was recently reported that WWE signed Charlotte Flair to a historic contract that will keep her with the company for several years. Moné reportedly had a higher asking price. Now, former Attitude Era head writer Vince Russo has indicated the situation may be a major benefit to Moné.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo predicted The Boss will go to AEW and get more money than WWE gave The Queen.

"All she's (Mercedes Moné) doing is using that as a bargaining chip for AEW, and I promise you, bro, at the end of the day, she'll get more from AEW than Charlotte got from WWE," Russo said. [22:22 - 22:34]

Do you see Sasha Banks returning to World Wrestling Entertainment? How would you book her AEW or TNA debut? Sound off in the comments below!