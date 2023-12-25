Sasha Banks hints at coming back to WWE in cryptic post 

Mercedes Mone fka Sasha Banks is a 6-time WWE Women’s champion. Despite all this, her exit from the company was not on the best of terms as she walked out of the company along with tag team partner Naomi. With her being a free agent now, speculation that she might be on her way back to the company is rampant.

Wrestling under Mercedes Mone since her WWE exit, the WWE grand slam champion has enjoyed considerable success during her time abroad in Japan. She has also been linked to signing with AEW in the past, which many believed was very close to being finalized. Considering her place as one of the best female wrestlers in the world, it’s no surprise there’s so much talk about her next destination.

Taking to her X account, Mone posted a picture wishing her fans a happy holiday. However, the caption of the post caught people’s eye. The First letter in every line of the caption reads out as HHH which many are claiming is a hint of her going back to work under the current Chief Content Officer of WWE. You can take a look at the post below and make a decision for yourself.

WWE legend claims Sasha Banks will be returning to the company

Despite the manner of her exit from the company, many fans believe that with Triple H being in charge, a Sasha Banks return is a real possibility. A Hall of Famer who agrees with this is Booker T. Speaking on his The Hall of Fame podcast, the former champion predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return next year. You can read his comments below.

"Maybe some of the issues that she was not too pleased with before are no longer a factor. It says it on his shirt: Hell froze over, and CM Punk came back after ten years. You know what I mean? There’s a lane for Sasha Banks to stash Mercedes Mone, and I’m making a prediction. I’m calling it. She’s back in 2024. In WWE, it’s a done deal in my mind.” [H/T 411Mania]

Despite all the rumors, there is no way to know for sure where the 31-year-old ends up. Regardless of her destination, you can be sure that she will be a huge addition to any roster with her incredible in-ring work and star power.

