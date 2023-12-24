Triple H will bring a massive star back to WWE in 2024, predicts Hall of Famer: "I’m calling it"

As per a WWE Hall of Famer, Triple H will bring back a huge name in 2024.

Mercedes Moné (aka Sasha Banks) has been away from WWE for over a year. She walked out of RAW last May and has done well outside the company since then.

Fans have been speculating for a while now that she would return to WWE somewhere down the line. CM Punk's big comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 solidified their hopes that the promotion would bring back Banks next.

On the latest edition of The Hall of Fame podcast, wrestling legend Booker T opened up about Mercedes Moné and predicted that she would make her WWE return next year. Check out an excerpt from his comments below:

"The thing is, obviously, there’s a new regime in town. There’s a different way of thinking in town. Maybe some of the issues that she was not too pleased with before are no longer a factor. It says it on his shirt: Hell froze over, and CM Punk came back after ten years. You know what I mean? There’s a lane for Sasha Banks to stash Mercedes Mone, and I’m making a prediction. I’m calling it. She’s back in 2024. In WWE, it’s a done deal in my mind.” [H/T 411Mania]

Triple H has been a big proponent of Sasha Banks for years now

Triple H has always been a big fan of Mercedes Moné, aka Sasha Banks. In September 2022, The Game chatted with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and opened up about a potential WWE return for The Boss.

"She's an unbelievably talented young woman who can do just about anything she wants. It just comes down to what does she want to do now with her life, her career, whatever that is. The passion, clearly, for what we do. There is a passion for other things as well. It comes down to what she wants to do," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Only time will tell if Booker T's prediction comes true in regards to Sasha Banks' WWE comeback. The Boss is bound to receive a massive pop if she does end up making her return sometime next year.

