"Wtf I hope you’re okay and safe" - Fans worried for Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) after she makes a request on Twitter

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has received a massive response from her passionate fans after she made a request on Twitter.

The 31-year-old has been a mainstay in New Japan Pro-Wrestling for a while now. She is doing quite well in the promotion and is certainly delivering when it comes to in-ring competition.

Sasha Banks recently put up a tweet making a request to her fans in Japan.

Here's what she wrote:

"Hi 🇯🇵 fans I’m happy that you’re excited that I’m here but please don’t follow or wait for me at my place of stay. They’ll will be an appropriate time and place for a meet and greet. Please respect my privacy and space. Arigatougozaimashita 🙏🏾"

Fans on Twitter sent massive support to Moné in the comment section of her tweet.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Sasha Banks has previously opened up about fans who don't respect her privacy

WWE Superstars are popular celebrities boasting huge fan followings on social media. Banks amassed a large fan following during her lengthy stint in WWE.

Back in 2017, she opened up about crazy fans and why she hid her marriage from the spotlight:

"I am married. I just hide it because our fans are so crazy sometimes. [Ton will] be so happy that I'm talking about him. Yes, [Ton has wanted to go public]. He's fine with it if it's known, but I say, 'okay, you know about it, but it's none of your business.' That's what I say to our fans. I just think fans are just so crazy. And, like, I see what they write to him [on] Twitter and I don't like that stuff." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Here's hoping Sasha Banks is safe and is doing well. There have been several instances in the past where fans have crossed the line when it comes to interacting with their favorite wrestlers.

Share your thoughts on Banks' plea to fans!

