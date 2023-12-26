AEW could rope in huge free agent with a bigger contract than Charlotte Flair; according to former WWE veteran (Exclusive)

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, could get more money from AEW than Charlotte Flair is getting from the Stamford-based promotion.

The Queen recently signed a contract extension with WWE. This was reportedly the biggest in the history of the Stamford-based company for a female superstar. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful later reported that Mercedes had a higher asking price, even more than Charlotte during her current contract negotiations.

While speaking on the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo congratulated Charlotte Flair on her new contract. Russo mentioned that the Queen was a great athlete and deserved the money that WWE was giving her.

"First of all, I'm glad for Charlotte. If she's happy there and that's where she wants to be, and she got the money she wanted, great. It's great for her. I think she's a great performer, she's believable. I've always been a fan of hers," Vince Russo said. [21:54 - 22:08]

Russo also mentioned that Mone was possibly using Charlotte's contract as a bargaining chip for her financial expectations. He even predicted that AEW may possibly give in and pay her more than the Queen.

"All she's (Mercedes Mone) doing is using that as a bargaining chip for AEW, and I promise you, bro, at the end of the day, she'll get more from AEW than Charlotte got from WWE," Vince Russo said. [22:22 - 22:34]

You can watch the full video below:

Charlotte Flair is currently sidelined with an injury

On the December 8, 2023, episode of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair injured her knee during a match against Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow walked out with the win as Flair looked to be in a lot of pain after the match.

It was later revealed that she had suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and Meniscus. The Queen is now scheduled to undergo surgery in January and could be on the shelf for nine months.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what storyline will be in play when Charlotte returns to WWE next year.

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair's new contract? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit The Wrestling Outlaws, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here