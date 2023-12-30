Sasha Banks reportedly met with WWE officials recently to discuss a return to the company 

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, potentially returning to WWE next year, is a topic that has been heavily discussed on social media amongst wrestling fans. A new report has emerged stating that she recently had talks with the Stamford-based company, but it fell apart.

The Boss parted ways with the global wrestling juggernaut last year and went on to win the IWGP Women's Championship several months later. She also appeared at AEW All In, and it was reported that there were plans for her to join the Jacksonville-based promotion, but it fell through. The former RAW Women's Champion began sharing cryptic posts on social media, hinting at a WWE return. One of her latest teasers was a selfie with a giant poster of Triple H in the background.

According to Fightful Select, Sasha Banks and WWE had recently been discussing possibly bringing the former back to the company. The site was told that the conversation was friendly, but the talks failed to progress, and WWE walked away because of it. Fightful was informed by a person within the company that she would appear somewhere else very soon, but they did not reveal where. The site was also told that outside of WWE, all options were back on the table as of mid-December.

WWE veteran Vince Russo sees a potential major AEW payday for Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, joining AEW would be a huge get for the Jacksonville-based promotion, as she is one of the biggest female stars in the entire industry.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, the former WWE head writer Vince Russo said that Sasha Banks will end up in Tony Khan's promotion and she will make more money than Charlotte Flair is making in WWE.

"All she's [Mercedes Moné] doing is using that as a bargaining chip for AEW, and I promise you, bro, at the end of the day, she'll get more from AEW than Charlotte got from WWE," Vince Russo said.

2024 is almost here, and it will be interesting to see where Sasha Banks ends up.

