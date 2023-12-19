Update on Mercedes Mone-AEW rumors: current status, tentative plans - Reports

Rumors have been swirling around the status of Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) ever since she walked out of WWE in May 2022. Amid speculation that the multi-time Women's Champion was set to collaborate with AEW earlier this year, a new report has shed some light on her current status.

When Mone debuted for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January of this year, many thought she might end up in an AEW ring sooner rather than later, as NJPW is partnered with the Jacksonville-based company. Yet, despite having clashed with AEW's Willow Nightingale and attending All In at Wembley Stadium, The Boss has not put any work in for Tony Khan's promotion.

A new report from Fightful Select has cleared the air on many of the rumors surrounding Mone's current status. While Fightful was told around the time of Mone's appearance at All In that there were tentative plans for a collaboration after she had recovered from her injury, the report notes that they had fallen through by the start of December.

It's also stated that the two parties are not currently close to working out a deal and that the reasons for negotiations potentially breaking down were not disclosed. However, there hasn't been any confirmation that the window is closed on Mercedes working with AEW.

Lastly, Fightful has confirmed that Mercedes Mone is not currently signed with NJPW, making her one of the top free agents in the world of professional wrestling.

Do you think Mercedes Mone will ultimately sign with AEW, or do you expect her to return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.