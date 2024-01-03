Tony Khan announces AEW star’s much-awaited in-ring debut for Dynamite this week

AEW is set to present the debut of one of its newest stars in the women's division at the start of the new year. Now, details have emerged regarding her first opponent.

The star in question is Mariah May. The former STARDOM talent signed with AEW back in November 2023 after a close bidding war with their rivals, WWE. She was introduced as one of the biggest fan girls for their current Women's World champion, Timeless Toni Storm.

Despite being involved in her latest feud, fans were yet to see Mariah May make her in-ring debut for Tony Khan's promotion. However, she finally announced that her first match would take place at the first Dynamite of 2024.

Meanwhile, Tony Khan took to his X account to announce that Mariah's first opponent would be the popular indie star, Queen Aminata.

"TOMORROW, 1/3 @PruCenter Newark, NJ. Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT. @MariahMayx vs Queen @amisylle. International wrestling star Mariah May, inspired by her idol Timeless Toni Storm, makes her highly anticipated @AEW debut vs. rising star Queen Aminata TOMORROW!" posted Khan.

AEW positioned Mariah May in a major storyline even before her in-ring debut

While Mariah May is ready to compete in the squared circle this week on Dynamite, she had already made her presence felt for over a month since she signed.

As seen in recent weeks, May was positioned with her idol, Timeless Toni Storm, during her feud with Riho. Just after she won the right to challenge Toni for the title at Holiday Bash, a brawl ensured between the two, with Mariah making the save for Storm.

Moreover, her onstage interview with Renee Paquette last week was cut short by Riho, who chased her down the ring in an act of revenge after May injured her the week prior.

With Mariah May already being featured as a part of a top-tier storyline, her debut would surely spark a conversation among wrestling fans.

