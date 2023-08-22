AEW and WWE in a battle to sign a popular young prospect - Reports

AEW and WWE are seemingly in a tug-of-war to acquire the services of a popular 25-year-old star, and Tony Khan's company looks to have the edge in this battle.

Despite only starting her professional wrestling career four years ago, Mariah May has taken the wrestling world by storm and has shown tremendous potential during her relatively short career.

Fightful Select has reported that there has been an internal discussion within AEW about signing May. This is despite WWE reaching out to the UK-born star in 2019. The report also noted that the Stamford-based promotion has "kept an eye" on Mariah since.

May is currently performing in Japan for World Wonder Ring Stardom, although it seems her time in the promotion is ending. She recently announced the closing of her Big Cartel merchandise store and dropped her tag team championship shortly thereafter.

While there is no confirmation as of yet, AEW seems to be gaining steam in their pursuit to sign The Hardcore Barbie.

AEW's women to take centerstage at All In

While Tony Khan might be looking to add another talented name to his already stacked women's division, his current stars are set to put on a blockbuster match at All Elite Wrestling's upcoming All In event.

Hikaru Shida will defend her Women's World Championship in a four-way match against Saraya, Britt Baker, and Toni Storm.

This match will serve as a homecoming of sorts for Saraya, as it takes place in her home country of England. This means that the Wembley Stadium crowd will likely be on her side, despite her current position as one of the division's most prominent heels.

The bout also holds a special significance for Britt Baker. The DMD was one of the four women to compete on the original All In show back in 2018. She could not claim the victory on that night, but she hopes to rewrite history come August 27.

