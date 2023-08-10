Four-way blockbuster match for AEW Women's World Championship announced for All In

The first challenger for Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's Championship was announced on Dynamite. However, this will not just be one superstar, as a tournament to determine her challengers will occur.

On Dynamite tonight, AEW revealed that the match for the women's title at All In would be a four-way match. This was the fourth match for the Wembley pay-per-view to be teased in any manner or made official.

Toni Storm was revealed to be the first woman to be announced for the match. Hikaru Shida will have to win her title defense match tonight on Dynamite to earn her spot. Two other matches to decide the remaining slots will feature Saraya, Skye Blue, Britt Baker D.M.D., and The Bunny.

If you wish to see the tournament bracket, that can be found here.

JAfew weeks after re-capturing the Women's Championship, Hikaru Shida will go through the tall task of possibly heading to Wembley to defend it against three other top women in the division.

What are your thoughts on this tournament to decide Hikaru Shida's challengers? Let us know in the comments section below.

